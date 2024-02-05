Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 5.4% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 769,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

