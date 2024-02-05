Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for 3.0% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.