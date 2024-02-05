Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTVA. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.04 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

