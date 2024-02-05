Cosmos Price Hits $9.06 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.06 or 0.00021221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.49 billion and $75.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00081237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00028947 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 385,170,856 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

