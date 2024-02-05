Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $709.84. 662,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $714.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,752 shares of company stock worth $12,223,209. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

