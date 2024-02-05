Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $582.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $379.77 and a 12 month high of $616.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.42 and its 200-day moving average is $484.16. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total transaction of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $472,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 236.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 381.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,290.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

