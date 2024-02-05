Critical Analysis: Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beazley and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazley N/A N/A N/A ICC 5.65% 7.42% 2.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beazley and ICC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ICC $69.68 million 0.71 -$580,000.00 $1.55 10.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Beazley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ICC.

21.4% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Beazley and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazley 0 0 2 0 3.00 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beazley presently has a consensus target price of $642.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9,286.72%. Given Beazley’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

ICC beats Beazley on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

