CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 47,598 shares.The stock last traded at $21.45 and had previously closed at $22.13.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 124.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 406,459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,046.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
