CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of CrowdStrike worth $120,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $303.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

