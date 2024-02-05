CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $307.77

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $307.77 and last traded at $298.60, with a volume of 539451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5,058.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.