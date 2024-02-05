Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.03. 974,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.