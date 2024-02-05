Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. Crown also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Get Crown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Crown stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. Crown has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Crown by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.