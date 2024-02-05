Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77. Crown also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

CCK traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.81.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 517.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 15.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.