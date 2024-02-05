Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Crown Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,506,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 55.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,332,000 after buying an additional 410,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

