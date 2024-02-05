Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.18

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 306216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
