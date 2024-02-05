Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.18

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 306216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,514 shares of company stock worth $1,539,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

