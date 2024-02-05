CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

