D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,692 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 192,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 41,254 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 973,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $67,995,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 5,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

CVS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,479. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

