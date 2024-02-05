D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. 124,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,033. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.