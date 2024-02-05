D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $49,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $216.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $248.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

