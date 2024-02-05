D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $28.56 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 718,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,743,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.45. 5,152,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568,579. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

