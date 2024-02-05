D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $80.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $495.77. 2,928,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.00 and a 200-day moving average of $453.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $498.43. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

