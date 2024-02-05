D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,369,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $147,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,495,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,897. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

