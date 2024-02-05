D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,432 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
