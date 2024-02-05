D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,432 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,675. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.