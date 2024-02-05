D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 546 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.91. 108,350,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,518,273. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.90 and a 200 day moving average of $238.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $579.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

