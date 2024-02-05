DA Davidson Increases Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 357,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,000. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $281,373.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $281,373.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,198,800.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,966. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

