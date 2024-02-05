DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.14. 50,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,281. The company has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

