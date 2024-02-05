Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.23

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $249.23 and last traded at $247.71, with a volume of 335215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.33.
DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
