Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.23

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $249.23 and last traded at $247.71, with a volume of 335215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average of $231.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.