Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $246.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $248.78. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.