Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Announces Earnings Results

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

