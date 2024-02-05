Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.30

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 513282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.