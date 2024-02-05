Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 8.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DE traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,881. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average is $392.55.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

