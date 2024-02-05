Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$57.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.06.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFY traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,494. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.35. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6997264 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.