Desjardins Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$25.00 to C$24.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.08.

AP.UN opened at C$18.14 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$30.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

