DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,836 shares during the period. DHT accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $44,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHT by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DHT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 110,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 21.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.47. 660,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,562. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

