Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 396,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.38. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

