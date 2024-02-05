Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Boosted by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Diageo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.40. 303,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.38.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

