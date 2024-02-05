Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 6%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.03. 279,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,365,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

