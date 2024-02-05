Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,803 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $37,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 114,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,337. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.