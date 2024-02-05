Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Claris Advisors LLC MO’s Largest Position

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 27.1% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $42,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,906. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

