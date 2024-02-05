Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 106,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DIN stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $725.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

