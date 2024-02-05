Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $33.65

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $34.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 19,247,368 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

