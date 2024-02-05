Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.13. 4,443,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 20,588,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

