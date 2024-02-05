Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 4,443,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,588,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 69,848 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3,609.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 266,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 259,287 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,154,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,946,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.