Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 2.5%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.64. 8,512,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 26,066,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

