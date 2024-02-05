Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.9 %

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.71. 267,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,337. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.