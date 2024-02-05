Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock opened at $271.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.32. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $272.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.