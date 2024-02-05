Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $219.49 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

