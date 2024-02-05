Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

