Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $210.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

