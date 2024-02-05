Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $95.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

